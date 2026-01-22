Iran’s nuclear co-op with Russia at its highest level, VP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Cooperation and relations between Iran and Russia in the nuclear sphere are at the highest level, Iran's Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an event dedicated to the presentation of new achievements of Iran's National Center for Laser Science and Technology.

According to him, as part of this cooperation, power units 2 and 3 of the Bushehr NPP are currently under construction. Recently, the third reactor unit of the second power unit was installed. The construction of half of the reactor building has been completed.

Eslami noted that the Iranian company's potential is also being used in the construction of power units at the Bushehr NPP.

“A memorandum on the construction of small nuclear power plants will be signed in the next 1-2 months,” he noted.

The first power unit of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant was commissioned in 2011. In 2013, control of the power unit was transferred from the Russian nuclear company to the Iranian company. Since 2013, this power unit has been producing a maximum of 1,000 megawatt-hours of electricity. Over the past 10 years, the Bushehr nuclear power plant has produced more than 65 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Meanwhile, the construction of the second and third power units of the Bushehr NPP began in 2017 on an area of 50 hectares. Once commissioned, each of these power units will have a production capacity of 1,057 megawatts of electricity. The commissioning of these two power units will save 10 million barrels of oil or 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas per year and prevent the emission of 7 million tons of polluting gases into the environment.

Electricity production at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant from 2013 through March 20, 2025, amounted to 72.4 million kilowatt-hours.