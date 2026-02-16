Iran's foreign minister holds talks with IAEA Director General (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held talks with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), today, Trend reports via the country's MFA.

The officials discussed a number of technical issues on Iran-IAEA cooperation within the framework of Iran's safeguards obligations and exchanged views on the law adopted by the Iranian parliament.

The sides also discussed Iran's technical opinions on the indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear talks.

In June 2025, following Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran downgraded its relations with the IAEA. In response, the Iranian parliament passed a law on cooperation with the IAEA. According to the law, any cooperation with the IAEA is possible only with the consent of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

