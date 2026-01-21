Armenian PM links drop in diesel prices to improved ties with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Diesel fuel prices in Armenia have declined following the establishment of peace with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today during a parliamentary question hour, Trend reports.

Pashinyan made the statement today during a government question-and-answer session in the National Assembly (NA).

Speaking about further strengthening and institutionalizing peace, the prime minister noted that diplomatic efforts are ongoing. He proposed acknowledging the change in the overall atmosphere of relations in recent months, starting with the rhetoric of the sides.

“Today I learned that in the fuel market of the Republic of Armenia, diesel fuel has become cheaper by 20%. I suggest assessing this, including in the context of agricultural work,” Pashinyan said.

On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of petroleum products were sent to Armenia from the Bilajari station, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel, transported in 48 railcars.

Earlier, Armenia also received 1,220 tons of AI-95 motor gasoline on December 18.

