This is not just Board of Peace, this is Board of Action – Marco Rubio

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 22. This is not just a Board of Peace, this is a Board of Action, U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio said during the ceremony of signing the Board of Peace Charter at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

He noted that the newly established Board of Peace will focus on concrete action rather than rhetoric.

“This is not just a Board of Peace, this is a Board of Action. Just like President Trump is a President of Action,” Rubio said, emphasizing the action-oriented nature of the initiative.

Referring to the situation in Gaza, Rubio said that only months ago, many believed it could not be resolved without further violence. “No one thought that that would ever come to a resolution without more fighting and more bloodshed along the way,” he noted, describing the conflict as something many considered intractable.

He stressed that the Board’s first priority is ensuring lasting peace.

“Obviously, with a focus first and foremost on making sure that this peace deal in Gaza becomes enduring,” Rubio said.