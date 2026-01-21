U.S. supports world of nuclear energy, says Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The U.S. supports the world of nuclear energy, said the U.S. President Donald Trump in his special address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

“I've signed an order directing on approval of many new nuclear reactors. We're going heavy into nuclear. I was not a big fan because I didn't like the risk, the danger, but the progress they've made with nuclear is unbelievable, and the safety progress they've made is incredible. We're very much into the world of nuclear energy. And we can have it now at good prices and very, very safe,” he said.

Trump pointed out that the U.S. is leading the world in AI by a lot.

“I've allowed these big companies building these massive buildings to build their own electric capacity. They're building their own power plants, which when added up is more than any country anywhere in the world is doing,” said the U.S. president.