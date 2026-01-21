U.S. secured commitments for record-breaking $18 trillion - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The U.S. has secured commitments for record-breaking $18 trillion, said the U.S. President Donald Trump in his special address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

“After four years in which Biden secured less than $1 trillion of new investment in our country, we've secured commitments for a record-breaking $18 trillion, and we think when the final numbers come out, they'll be closer to $20 trillion of investment. That's never been done by any country at any time, not even close,” he said.

Biden noted that the U.S. economy is booming, growth is exploding, productivity is surging, investment is soaring, incomes are rising, inflation has been defeated, the previously open and dangerous border is closed and virtually impenetrable, and the United States is in the midst of the fastest and most dramatic economic turnaround in the country's history.

“Under the Biden administration, America was plagued by the nightmare of stagflation, meaning low growth and high inflation, a recipe for misery, failure, and decline. But now, after just one year of my policies, we are witnessing the exact opposite, virtually no inflation and extraordinarily high economic growth, growth like I believe you'll see very shortly, our country has never seen before, perhaps no country has ever seen before,” he said.

Trump noted that over the past three months, core inflation has been just 1.6%.

“Meanwhile, fourth quarter growth is projected to be 5.4%, far greater than anybody other than myself and a few others had predicted,” he added.