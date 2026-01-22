Everybody wants to be part of Board of Peace – Trump

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 22. Everybody wants to be part of Board of Peace, said the U.S. President Donald Trump during the ceremony of signing the Board of Peace Charter as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

“The countries have just received their notice, and everybody wants to be a part of it. And we'll work with many others, including the United Nations. Yesterday, we had an incredibly successful visit with many of the world's top business leaders, and foreign heads of state. And now we have one of the most important meetings of all, the official formation of what is known as the Board of Peace. We have peace in the Middle East. Nobody thought that was possible. We've settled eight wars, and I believe another one's coming pretty soon. The one that I thought was going to be an easy one has turned out to be probably the most difficult. But we have meetings where we think we're making a lot of progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, the stated goal of the Board of Peace Charter is to “promote stability, restore legitimate governance, and ensure lasting peace in conflict regions,” primarily in the Gaza Strip after the 2023-2025 war. The United Nations approved this in November 2025 with Resolution 2803. On January 16 this year, the White House announced that two structures would be subordinate to the Board of Peace Charter: the Executive Council and the Executive Committee on Gaza. The heads of dozens of states received invitations to join it.