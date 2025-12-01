Azerbaijan’s innovation agency paves way for future talent with ICT career fair (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

Details added: first version posted on November 29, 10:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ Today, Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) is hosting the "ICT Career Fair," aimed at students and graduates of higher education institutions, as well as alumni of IDDA’s educational programs, Trend reports.

Over 900 young participants have the opportunity to meet representatives from 20 leading state and private organizations operating in Azerbaijan’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

At the exhibition's opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Board of IDDA Rashad Khaligov spoke about the importance of the mentioned project and the contributions it will make to the country’s ICT sector. He also highlighted the role of the educational projects organized by the agency in discovering young talents and integrating them into the labor market.

Later, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency Hasil Abbasov, and Chief Technology Officer of Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan Onur Ocak shared their opinions on the opportunities the exhibition presents for the professional development of young people.

The event continued with a panel discussion on the topic "Digital Azerbaijan: The role of youth in digital transformation," attended by representatives from various organizations. During the discussion, topics such as accelerating digital transformation in the country, opportunities for youth participation in this process, and the development of their digital skills were addressed.

After the panel discussion, the participating youth visited company booths to gather information about career opportunities, took part in individual mock interviews, and attended career counseling sessions.

The event continued with "Talk sessions" and "TechQuiz".

The event concluded with the presentation of certificates of appreciation to the companies.

The main objective of the project was to bring together students and graduates studying in the field of information and communication technologies with leading IT companies in the country, supporting their professional development, expanding internship and employment opportunities. The exhibition also provided companies with the opportunity to discover talented young people and establish new partnerships for future collaborations.