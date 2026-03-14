First group of ex-IDPs in Khanoba village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand receives keys (PHOTO)

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, March 14. Families who arrived in Khanoba village, Khojavand district, have been presented with the keys to their apartments, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The keys were presented to 25 families sent to the village.

13:38

The first group of former IDPs has reached Khanoba village in the Khojavand district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The group consists of 114 people, including 25 families.

The families who returned to their homeland were met by the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, officials of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and employees of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts.

12:21

The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Khanoba village in the Khojavand district within the framework of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The group consists of families who temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care. They also expressed their gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army, heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from occupation, and prayed for mercy on martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel