Second day of Logistics and Oil Trade Forum in Caspian and Central Asian Regions gets underway in Baku (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The second day of the 2nd Forum on Logistics and Oil Trade in the Caspian and Central Asian Regions has begun in Baku, Trend reports.

The second day of the forum features discussions on topics such as an overview of current capacities and actual volumes of key pipelines: CPC, BTC, Baku-Supsa, and others; the Middle Corridor: expected logistical changes following the potential opening of the Zangezur Corridor; Measures to reduce transit time (digitalization processes, unification of customs procedures, modernization of railways, renewal of the fleet and rolling stock); status of the modernization of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway; Port capacity and development: Alat and Dubandi (Azerbaijan), Aktau and Kuryk (Kazakhstan), Poti, Batumi, and Kulevi (Georgia); readiness for growth in cargo volumes; Uzbekistan as a logistics hub: an emerging role in trade with China and South Asia, and others.

Speaking at the event, Ismayil Kerimov, general director of SOCAR Georgia Black Sea Terminal, said that the Kulevi oil terminal has significantly increased its operational capabilities over recent months and almost doubled its transshipment capacity by switching to 24-hour operation.

Kerimov noted that the terminal's current storage capacity is approximately 407,000 cubic meters, and its infrastructure includes three sea berths, two of which are already fully operational, while the third is scheduled to be operational by the end of the year.

"Previously, the terminal could only service vessels during the daytime. After meeting the requirements of the Georgian Maritime Agency, we're able to launch night navigation and transition to a 24/7 operation," he said.

The terminal's CEO emphasized that this has allowed it to nearly double transshipment volumes and eliminate delays associated with customs and documentation procedures.

"Furthermore, the terminal has a well-developed railway infrastructure, approximately 12 kilometers long, enabling the receipt and shipment of various types of petroleum products," he said.

Kerimov also said that, thanks to modernization and dredging, the terminal is now capable of handling large-capacity vessels, including Aframax tankers with a deadweight of over 150,000 tons, and can handle two vessels simultaneously.

He added that the company plans to further expand its capacity, including increasing tank farm capacity and berth capacity.

The founder and CEO of Central Asia Marketing, Colin Nesbeth, said that investments in railway and port infrastructure on both sides of the Caspian Sea are required to ensure stable supplies of petroleum products from Kazakhstan.

According to him, Kazakhstan is expanding the main supply route, including the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (KTC), but production and exports are also growing.

"Necessary investments in railway and port infrastructure from both sides of the Caspian Sea. This should be coordinated with state authorities," he said.

Nesbeth noted that budget constraints are a serious problem. Therefore, the initiative must come from the largest manufacturers.

Furthermore, Nesbeth emphasized that one more solution is marine temporary floating terminals in Baku and Kuryk.

"The bottom line is that temporary floating terminals are installed in the sea, 2-3 kilometers from the shore. In particular, off the coast of Baku and Kuryk, you can use the SAL system promoted by the APL company. Unlike ordinary temporary floating terminals, where tugs are needed to hold the tanker, SAL technology allows you to do without them," said Nesbeth.

In addition, Nesbeth stressed that this means that the temporary floating terminals are located on both sides, and a specialized shuttle tanker runs between them.

"One of the advantages is the reduction of the influence of problems related to the drop in sea level, since the work is carried out in the open sea," he noted.

Meanwhile, the forum’s agenda covers key areas, including transport and infrastructure, financial aspects and transactions, and trade strategies in a changing global environment.

The forum aims to foster professional dialogue, exchange of experience, and the establishment of business contacts in the field of regional oil trade and logistics.

Will be updated