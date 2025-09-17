Azerbaijan shares update on strategic currency reserves for 1H 2025 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves grew by $6.7 billion to $77.7 billion during the first six months of this year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said at a briefing dedicated to the presentation of the balance of payments, Trend reports.

"This indicates that the country's macroeconomic stability is strengthening. During this period, the realized price of crude oil exported by Azerbaijan was $70.7.

Besides, during the reporting period, the price of a thousand cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas exported amounted to $301," the official noted.

To recall, in 2024, the country's strategic currency reserves rose by $2.5 billion (or 3.7 percent) to reach $71 billion.

