Azerbaijan eyes Croatian Speaker's visit as step towards deeper inter-parliamentary ties (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The visit of Croatia's Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandroković to Azerbaijan will contribute to the further development of relations between the countries and parliaments, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, said at a joint press conference with Jandrokovic, Trend reports.

"This visit coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. It also marks the first visit and meeting at the level of parliamentary speakers in the last 11 years. In this sense, Gordan Jandroković’s visit will contribute to further deepening relations between our countries and our parliaments," she noted.

Gafarova emphasized that during the discussions between the delegations, both sides reaffirmed that relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia are based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect.

“Over the past 30 years, our cooperation has developed successfully across various fields and has reached the level of a strategic partnership. It is worth highlighting the active political dialogue, high-level visits, and regular contacts between our two nations. President Ilham Aliyev’s three official visits to Croatia, as well as Prime Minister Andrej Plenković’s official visit in November 2023 and working visits to Azerbaijan in November 2024, along with bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, have all played a vital role in discussing issues of mutual interest and advancing future cooperation,” she added.

13:45

The visit of Croatia's Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic to Azerbaijan will contribute to the further development of relations between the countries and parliaments, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, said at a joint press conference with Jandrokovic, Trend reports.

"This visit coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries," she noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel