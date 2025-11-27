OTS Media Forum hosts panel session on opportunities for mutual cooperation (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

OTS Media Forum hosts panel session on opportunities for mutual cooperation (PHOTO)

Details added: first version posted on 16:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan's Baku hosted the second panel session on "Cooperation Opportunities of OTS member states in the digital media environment" as part of the Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The panel session was moderated by Elmira Musazadeh, Chief Editor of CBC TV Azerbaijan, Head of News, Special Projects, and SMM.

The panel speakers included MP Sevil Mikayilova, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency, Vice President of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan; Makpal Ukenova, Director of the Balapan Channel of the Republic of Kazakhstan's National Television and Radio Corporation; Alptekin Cihangir İşbilir, Press Counselor at the Embassy of Türkiye in Azerbaijan; Tokhir Umarov, Head of the Content Production Department for Mass Media under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan; and Mustafa Lakadamyalı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The speakers shared their views on the formation of cooperation mechanisms in the digital media environment, the promotion of joint content production, and the expansion of information exchange.

The panel emphasized that the rapid changes occurring in the digital information environment make it necessary to establish more flexible and trust-based cooperation platforms among OTS countries.

The event noted that the implementation of joint digital projects, the operational management of information flow, and the strengthening of ties between media organizations can expand the communication capabilities of member states and create conditions for the formation of a unified and dynamic media space in the region.

Within the framework of the forum, Media Relations Manager of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company Eldar Rasulov also delivered a presentation on “Media Opportunities within the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13)”, noting that the World Urban Forum, to be held in Baku in 2026, is one of the largest global platforms where sustainable urban development, modern urban planning, and “smart city” concepts will be discussed.

He pointed out that extensive opportunities will be created for the media within WUF13, and that a Media Center equipped with high-speed internet, fully furnished workstations, press-conference and interview rooms will operate for journalists.