Azerbaijan and Georgia engage in talks on strategic partnership (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 22 July 2025 16:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Georgia engage in talks on strategic partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, during his official visit to Tbilisi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) said in a social media post, Trend reports.

The information noted that the sides discussed deepening strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia through enhanced inter-parliamentary cooperation, highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting regional peace and security. They also exchanged views on legislative collaboration as a means of advancing bilateral ties.

