Azerbaijani media ranks among top soft power tools with global regional outlook - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijani media rank among the influential “soft power” tools offering regional outlook with global perspective. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, on the occasion of July 22 - National Press Day, said in his social media account, Trend reports.

“Dear media representatives, valued friends, I warmly greet each of you and sincerely congratulate you on July 22, National Press Day. This significant day holds great importance not only for the media community but also for our society as a whole,” he noted.

Hajiyev emphasized that journalism is an honorable profession that requires great responsibility.

“You professionally carry out this challenging but vital mission, selflessly working to ensure the public is objectively informed, enlightened, and to promote our national values.

The high esteem and valuable remarks expressed by our President Ilham Aliyev towards our media clearly demonstrate the great trust and attention shown to the journalism profession,” the official said.

According to Hajiyev, today Azerbaijan’s media has transcended national borders to become a powerful “soft power” tool operating internationally, offering a global perspective with a regional outlook, widely read and referenced in various parts of the world, and aligned with the country’s new, global foreign policy.

“The decree of our head of state, marking the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press, along with the awarding of state honors to many professional journalists, reflects the importance our country attaches to media development and serves as a great motivation for those working in this field.

On this memorable anniversary, I once again sincerely congratulate each of you and wish you continued success in achieving the goals set by our President for the media, in strengthening our statehood, and in protecting our national interests,” he concluded.

