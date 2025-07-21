Formula 1 wraps up volunteer program interviews in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The next interview stage of the Volunteer Program, organized for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 to be held in Baku, which was met with great interest since the first day, has been successfully completed, the Baku City Circuit company told Trend.

It was noted that this year, more than 31,000 applications were received to become a volunteer in just 48 hours. Of these, approximately 16,000 candidates completed their applications and participated in the interview stage.

Hundreds of meetings took place within the framework of the intensive interviews conducted over eight weeks, and the candidates were evaluated in various areas.

"The results of the interview stage will be posted in the candidates' accounts in the coming days. Participants are advised to log in to their personal accounts to receive information about the selection results.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is not only a competition, but also an important social project that provides thousands of young people with the opportunity to be part of an international event. The volunteer program, as an integral part of this major event, creates opportunities for participants to gain new skills and develop professionally," the company said.

