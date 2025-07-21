Kazakhstan’s passenger transport sees strong growth in 1H2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 22. In the first six months of 2025, all types of transport in Kazakhstan carried 928 million passengers, which is 10.5 percent more compared to the same period last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Ministry of Transport shows that automobiles and urban transportation remain the most in demand: in 2025, buses, taxis, minibuses, and trolleybuses carried 911.1 million passengers, which is 10.7 percent more compared to 2024. Air transport carried 7.2 million passengers - an increase of 6.1 percent. Trains were used by 9.5 million passengers.

The volume of freight transport increased by almost 11 percent. Thus, in the first half of the year, 550.8 million tons of cargo were transported, which is 10.9 percent more than the same period last year. The largest quantities transported were grain crops, coal, non-ferrous and ferrous metals, construction materials, petroleum products, and others.