Iran and “European Three” to hold nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The next round of negotiations between Iran and the “European Three” – the United Kingdom, France, and Germany – aimed at resolving the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program will take place on July 25 in Istanbul, Trend reports.

In response to an initiative from the European countries, Iran has agreed to hold a new round of talks with the three signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The discussions will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers. Iran will be represented by Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.

The upcoming meeting seeks to renew diplomatic efforts to restore full compliance with the JCPOA and to ease tensions over Iran’s nuclear activities.