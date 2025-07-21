Air China enters Uzbekistan market with new Beijing-Tashkent route

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 21. Air China, China’s national carrier, has launched regular Beijing-Tashkent-Beijing flights, marking its entry into the Uzbekistan market, Trend reports.

On July 19th, the airline’s inaugural flight landed at Tashkent International Airport. The crew and passengers aboard the modern Boeing 737 were welcomed with a traditional water salute and flowers.

“We are delighted to offer direct flights between the capitals of China and Uzbekistan. We believe this route will play a key role in enhancing trade, tourism, and cultural ties. Air China is not just about transporting passengers; it’s about opening new horizons, connecting people, cities, and opportunities. We are committed to reliability, comfort, and high service standards at every stage of the flight,” said a company representative.

“We are pleased to welcome Air China as a new partner at Tashkent Airport. We are confident that this route will be in high demand among passengers. Our team has ensured that all necessary conditions for providing high-quality service on this route are in place,” emphasized Umid Khamraev, First Deputy Director of Uzbekistan Airports Handling.

The flights will operate three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Founded in 1988, Air China is the largest airline in China and the official flag carrier of the country. It is a member of the Star Alliance and is based at Beijing Capital International Airport.