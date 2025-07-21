Welcome to OGT 2025 – celebrating 30 years of energy leadership (PHOTO)

Registration for the 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025” (OGT 2025), taking place from October 22–24, 2025, in Ashgabat is now officially open.

Over the past three decades, OGT has established itself as a vital platform connecting leading national and international energy companies, investors, policymakers, and technical experts, driving dialogue and collaboration across Central Asia’s energy sector.

Held under the motto Energy. Innovation. Growth, this year’s event is expected to gather over 1000+ delegates from 60+ countries and focus on:

Strengthening international partnerships for sustainable energy development;

Exploring trends in global energy transition and decarbonization;

Showcasing investment opportunities across Turkmenistan’s oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors.

As the world accelerates its shift to low-carbon energy, Turkmenistan is actively diversifying its energy landscape. From the Galkynysh gas field—one of the largest onshore reserves globally—to growing potential in solar and wind energy, Turkmenistan is positioning itself as a dynamic partner for international investors.

Key highlights of OGT 2025 include:

Updates on the Galkynysh development strategy, including stages supporting the TAPI pipeline and increased exports to China;

Insight into Turkmenistan’s expanding gas processing and petrochemical industry;

Offshore and onshore investment opportunities in Caspian blocks and mature fields;

Progress on environmental sustainability, including methane reduction initiatives and renewable energy projects like the solar-wind hybrid plant near Altyn Asyr Lake.

Turkmenistan continues to implement major strategic projects that will shape the energy landscape for years to come, guided by a stable investment environment, legal guarantees, and a commitment to regional and global energy security.

We invite investors, partners, and industry leaders to explore opportunities across:

Upstream and midstream development

Gas processing and storage

Renewables and energy efficiency

Technology and field services

We are confident that OGT 2025 will foster new partnerships and investment momentum, further strengthening Turkmenistan’s role in global energy markets.

Welcome to Turkmenistan—where energy meets opportunity.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this landmark event. For detailed information and registration, visit: https://www.ogt-turkmenistan.com/ru