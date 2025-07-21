UniSC researcher spotlights frequent unedited publication of AI content in mass media

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ The artificial intelligence (AI) content is often published in mass media without edition, Senior Lecturer in Public Relations and Social Media, Research Fellow, School of Business and Creative Industries at the University of the Sunshine Coast (UniSC), Karen Sutherland said at the III Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I'm deeply concerned about the careless use of artificial intelligence technologies in strategic communications," she explained.

According to her, the results of the study, conducted among strategic communications professionals in Australia, the US, and the UK, are deeply worrying.

"As many as 40 percent of respondents consider fact-checking of AI-generated content to be only moderately important or not important at all, and 49 percent do little or no editing of such materials," Sutherland noted.

She also emphasized that due to this approach, many organizations are copying and pasting AI-generated texts and sending them to media outlets without proper verification, which can threaten the credibility and reputation of both the companies and the media outlets themselves.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel