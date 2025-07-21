Uzbekistan lands Chinese real estate investment to boost capital projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 21. Shavkat Umurzakov, Mayor of Tashkent region, held a meeting with Li Tao, Chairman of Chongqing Guangtian Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (China), at the Tashkent City Administration to discuss the implementation of major investment projects in the capital, Trend reports.

Thanks to the consistent policy of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, aimed at fostering a favorable investment climate, Tashkent continues to attract growing interest from leading international investors.

Chongqing Guangtian Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., a company with extensive experience in large-scale urban development, expressed its readiness to invest in the infrastructure development of Tashkent.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their cooperation through specific working formats and to begin in-depth discussions on the proposed initiatives.

Founded in 2001, Chongqing Guangtian Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. has delivered large-scale residential and commercial real estate projects across China, with a total developed area exceeding 5 million square meters. The company currently employs over 3,000 professionals and operates within a mature, vertically integrated corporate structure.