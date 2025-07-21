Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Bangladesh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Bangladesh over the fatal crash of a military plane in Dhaka, the statement of Azerbaijani MFA on a social media post said, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic crash of a training aircraft belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force in Dhaka. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Bangladesh," the ministry stated in a post shared on its social media account.

Meanwhile, the aircraft crashed on the premises of Milestone College in Dhaka, killing 19 people, including the pilot, and injuring 164 others.

