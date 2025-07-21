Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
IMF, Central Bank of Azerbaijan seek new avenues for stronger co-op (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 21 July 2025 16:55 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Central Bank of Azerbaijan / Facebook

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed deepening existing cooperation, Trend reports via the CBA.

The CBA Chairman, Taleh Kazimov, received a delegation led by the Head of the IMF Mission to Azerbaijan Anna Bordon.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on global economic trends, inflation expectations, monetary policy transmission, development of the interbank market, as well as the stability and resilience of the financial sector.

At the same time, the meeting also discussed deepening existing cooperation with the IMF and potential future cooperation opportunities.

