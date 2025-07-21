Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ reports details of short-term deposit in UAE bank
The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) continued diversifying its deposits in 2024. It placed 340.34 million manat ($200.2 million) in the UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank. At the same time, its short-term deposit in Japan’s Mizuho Bank rose to 2.04 million manat ($1.2 million), up 339,000 manat ($199,000) from 2023.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy