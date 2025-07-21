Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ reports details of short-term deposit in UAE bank

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) continued diversifying its deposits in 2024. It placed 340.34 million manat ($200.2 million) in the UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank. At the same time, its short-term deposit in Japan’s Mizuho Bank rose to 2.04 million manat ($1.2 million), up 339,000 manat ($199,000) from 2023.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register