BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Today marks the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press, Trend reports.

The founder, editor, and proofreader of the newspaper that made a powerful impact across the Caucasus in the late 19th century was Hasan bey Zardabi — a pioneering figure in Azerbaijan’s enlightenment movement and a natural scientist. Prominent intellectuals such as Mirza Fatali Akhundzade, Seyid Azim Shirvani, Najaf bey Vazirov, Asgar Agha Gorani, and others also played a key role in shaping this publication.

Although only 56 issues of Akinchi were published between July 22, 1875, and September 1877, the newspaper had a profound influence on the emergence and development of Azerbaijan’s national press. Dedicated primarily to educational content, Akinchi quickly gained popularity among both intellectuals and the general public. However, its run was short-lived. The Tsarist authorities, alarmed by its impact on public awareness and engagement in political life, eventually shut it down. Despite this, leading thinkers of the time used Akinchi as a platform to promote democratic and enlightenment ideas, contributing significantly to the country’s intellectual and cultural development.

Since then, the Azerbaijani press has gone through periods of decline and revival, consistently reflecting society’s perspective on key developments.

The growth of the national media is closely tied to the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. His return to power in 1993 — at the strong urging of the people — opened a new chapter for the press in Azerbaijan.

In 1998, Heydar Aliyev abolished state censorship, laying the foundation for freedom of speech and press in Azerbaijan — a move that gave major momentum to the country’s media sector.

Heydar Aliyev’s commitment to supporting the press and journalists has been carried forward by President Ilham Aliyev. Today, freedom of expression and media is fully guaranteed in Azerbaijan. It’s no coincidence that the country now has a wide range of newspapers and magazines, along with a growing digital media landscape. The advancement of modern information technologies has integrated Azerbaijani media into the global information network.

In March 2009, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree establishing the State Support Fund for Mass Media under the Presidential Administration. The goal of the fund was to foster an environment of free thought, speech, and information, and to provide support for media outlets that serve the public interest.

The modern era has also made it necessary to improve the legal framework surrounding media. With rapid globalization in the media space, updating legislation became a timely and strategic move. At President Ilham Aliyev’s direction, comprehensive work was carried out to reform media legislation. As a result, a new law titled “On Media” was drafted. Under a decree signed on January 12, 2021 — “On Deepening Reforms in the Media Sector in the Republic of Azerbaijan” — the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) was established, replacing the previous State Support Fund. This new agency is expected to accelerate and strengthen media reforms in the country.

Azerbaijan’s commitment to the press is also evident in its support for journalists: from celebrating media anniversaries and providing financial assistance to outlets, to improving journalists’ social protection and housing conditions.

The Azerbaijani media played a vital role in both the First and Second Karabakh Wars, fulfilling its responsibilities with professionalism and courage. During the 44-day Patriotic War, the media stood at the forefront of the information battle, countering enemy propaganda and delivering the truth about Azerbaijan to both domestic and international audiences. That mission continues today in the post-war period.

The media plays an active role in broadcasting every statement and declaration made by President Ilham Aliyev — the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief — about the now-resolved Karabakh conflict and the realities in the liberated territories.

During and after the 44-day war, journalists made significant contributions to telling Azerbaijan’s story to the world. Their professionalism, dedication, and swift reporting helped expose Armenian war crimes and convey the truth about the conflict. President Ilham Aliyev himself played a leading role in this effort, giving more than 30 interviews to international media outlets during the war — a crucial factor in ensuring global awareness of Azerbaijan’s realities.

Even today, in the ongoing information war, Azerbaijani journalists continue to distinguish themselves with their patriotism and professionalism. During the war, many reported directly from the front lines, while also participating in national mobilization efforts. Several journalists were awarded medals for their service during the Karabakh battles — a powerful reflection of the country’s respect and trust in its media professionals.