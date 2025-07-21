Uzbekistan, Tajikistan join forces in investment for cable manufacturing plant

Photo: Fergana Region Administration

A new $10 million cable manufacturing plant is being built in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region through a joint investment between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The project aims to boost regional industry, create jobs, and strengthen economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

