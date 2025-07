BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King Philippe of the Belgians, Trend reports.

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Belgium," the letter reads.