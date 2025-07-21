Media literacy key for combating disinformation in digital age - African Union official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ Media literacy is essential to countering disinformation in the digital age, said Zipporah Maubane, Head of Communications and Advocacy at the African Union Development Agency, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking at the 3rd Global Media Forum in Shusha, Maubane noted that media literacy is not just the responsibility of journalists, but also of leaders in both the public and private sectors, as they are often active participants on online platforms.

“It is important that both leaders and everyday citizens, especially those in rural areas, possess a basic level of media literacy and understand how to distinguish disinformation from credible information,” she emphasized.

Maubane also noted that the rapid spread of online content demands that organizations know how to respond to crises quickly.

“If, for example, a company executive does not understand the dynamics of online media, it can lead to serious reputational damage,” she added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel