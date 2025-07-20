Lachin is becoming center of international events and restoration - Masim Mammadov

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, July 20. Lachin is becoming a center of international events and restoration, said Masim Mammadov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin region, Trend reports.

According to him, Lachin is gradually turning into an international platform for major events.

"We are glad that Lachin has become a venue for international events - a bilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan, the opening ceremony of the cultural capital of the CIS, ECO forums and the Women's ECO Forum," he noted.

The representative of the President also emphasized the successes in the post-war restoration of the city.

"After the liberation, Lachin became the first fully restored city - a new airport, international roads, tunnels and bridges were built, and 3,500 residents have already returned to their native lands," Mammadov said.