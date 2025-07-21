Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)

Society Materials 21 July 2025 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Nursultan Ziyadov
Nursultan Ziyadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ The third and final day of the III Global Media Forum unfolded in the historic Azerbaijani city of Shusha, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Centered on the theme "Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI", the forum, which began on July 19, concludes today, capping three days of dialogue on the evolving challenges and opportunities in the media landscape.

The final day features panel discussions addressing media literacy, information security, and the impact of social networks on public trust.

The forum has brought together around 140 participants from 52 countries, including delegates from more than 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, and nearly 80 media institutions.

Will be updated

Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts final day of III Global Media Forum (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more