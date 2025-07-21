Uzbekistan’s construction sector gains momentum from small business support
Small and micro enterprises continue to play a vital role in Uzbekistan’s construction sector, contributing over half of the country’s total construction output. Despite a slight decrease in their market share compared to last year, these businesses have seen a significant rise in the value of their projects, underscoring their growing economic impact. This article explores the latest trends and data shaping the industry.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy