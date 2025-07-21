Uzbekistan’s construction sector gains momentum from small business support

Small and micro enterprises continue to play a vital role in Uzbekistan’s construction sector, contributing over half of the country’s total construction output. Despite a slight decrease in their market share compared to last year, these businesses have seen a significant rise in the value of their projects, underscoring their growing economic impact. This article explores the latest trends and data shaping the industry.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register