Iran’s product imports from Kyrgyzstan experience steep decline
Iran’s imports from Kyrgyzstan dropped sharply in the first quarter of the Iranian year, with product value falling 28.6% and weight down 46.6% year-on-year. Overall non-oil imports also declined by 11.7% in value and 4.35% in weight, reflecting Tehran’s focus on essential goods and restrictions on domestically produced items.
