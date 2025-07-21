Russian deputy finance minister takes helm of dev't fund with Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 21. Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF), Trend reports via the official information portal of the Russian Federation.

Chebeskov replaces Timur Maksimov, who previously held the position while serving as Deputy Finance Minister until October 2023.

The RKDF was established by Russia and Kyrgyzstan under a bilateral agreement signed on November 24, 2014. The Fund aims to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, support the modernization of the Kyrgyz economy, and assist Kyrgyz businesses in integrating into the Eurasian Economic Union.