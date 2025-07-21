BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The development of the multimodal transport corridor China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Afghanistan is gaining particular significance amidst ongoing geopolitical instability and disruptions in global supply chains. At the heart of this strategic initiative lies the personal role of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, under whose leadership the country is pursuing a focused and consistent policy to advance its transport and logistics interests.

At the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Khankendi, Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the need to create new routes in the face of global logistics disruptions. “Given the breakdowns in global transport chains, it is extremely important to establish new alternative logistics routes,” stated the head of state, thereby highlighting the priority of the transport agenda for Tashkent.

Despite being landlocked, Uzbekistan, under Mirziyoyev’s leadership, is confidently leveraging its geographic location to become a key logistics hub connecting East and West, North and South. This strategy aligns with the broader concept of the Middle Corridor project, within which Uzbekistan is actively working to strengthen infrastructural ties with China, CIS countries, Southern Europe, and India. According to the UN, global freight demand is expected to triple by 2050, lending long-term relevance to Uzbekistan's initiatives.

Since 2024, the development of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Afghanistan corridor has gained momentum.

“In the pilot phase, hundreds of containers have already been transported, mostly toward Afghanistan. By the end of 2025, regular freight flows of 3,000 to 5,000 TEU per year are expected, with a target of reaching 30,000 to 50,000 TEU by 2030,” a representative of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport said in an exclusive interview with Trend agency.

The route envisions road delivery of goods from the railway station in Kashgar (China) to Osh (Kyrgyzstan), followed by rail transport through Uzbekistan to Afghanistan. To increase the route's competitiveness, Uzbekistan has provided a 70 percent discount on rail tariffs, while Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan have offered additional preferences of up to 50 percent.

However, the project faces several challenges. “One of the main issues remains the lack of experience among private sector players in organizing multimodal transportation. Moreover, the absence of harmonized customs and transit regulations between the countries leads to frequent delays and increased costs. The security situation in the Afghan section of the route is also a matter of concern due to persistent instability. The countries still have a long way to go in automating processes and simplifying interactions to improve transport efficiency,” the ministry representative added.

The accelerated progress of the corridor would not have been possible without the direct political leadership and foreign economic engagement of President Mirziyoyev. He prioritizes transport diplomacy and expanding the country's infrastructure links. The presidential agenda is not limited to domestic reforms but is actively presented on regional and international platforms from the ECO to the SCO and the UN. Uzbekistan’s initiatives are increasingly supported by partners, reflecting growing trust in the country as a transport hub.

The corridor holds strategic importance for strengthening trade and economic ties between Central and South Asian countries and China. It opens up new markets, diversifies routes, and reduces dependence on congested and vulnerable directions. Additionally, investment in logistics contributes to job creation and economic growth.

Cooperation with leading Chinese logistics operators further confirms Tashkent’s serious approach.

“Joint work will not only improve transport efficiency but also attract investment in the development of modern logistics infrastructure. Special attention is being given to creating logistics hubs and introducing digital services for cargo tracking,” noted a source from the Ministry of Transport.

Memoranda have been signed with China COSCO Shipping Logistics Co., Ltd., Sinotrans Limited, and China Railway International Multimodal Transport Co., Ltd. These companies will be involved in digitizing logistics processes, simplifying customs procedures, and developing rail routes.

At the same time, pilot multimodal shipments involving Afghan operators have been launched, allowing practical testing of logistics schemes.

“As part of the agreements, pilot multimodal transport involving Afghan logistics operators has already begun. These projects will serve as a platform for route testing and logistics scheme development, expanding opportunities for regional transport cooperation,” the source added.

Negotiations are also underway with international financial institutions to attract funding for building multimodal terminals and modernizing border checkpoints. This will enhance the corridor’s resilience and attractiveness to investors.

The project is transitioning from its pilot phase to regular operations, indicating the presence of a strategic plan and political will. Given the signed agreements, participation of international companies, and support from financial institutions, a systematic approach to implementation is evident.

As the head of state noted: “We are open to cooperation and ready to become a reliable partner in creating new transport corridors and integration projects.”

Thus, under President Mirziyoyev's leadership, Uzbekistan is not merely participating in the creation of a new route but is emerging as its key initiator and coordinator. This underscores the president’s involvement in implementing strategic initiatives and a focused policy to strengthen the country’s transport and logistics potential.