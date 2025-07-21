Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, North Macedonia explore new horizons in energy, trade, and investment
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ Azerbaijan and North Macedonia have discussed the prospects for strengthening their partnership in energy, trade, and investment, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"During our working visit, we met with Afrim Gashi, Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia, and emphasized the strong potential for economic cooperation between our countries.

Our discussions focused on the prospects for partnership in energy, trade, and investment," the post said.

