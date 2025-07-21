Azerbaijan’s rhythmic gymnastics team returns home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The rhythmic gymnastics group team has returned to Azerbaijan, where they were warmly welcomed at the airport by representatives of the federation, young gymnasts, and family members, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation announced that the senior group team, which competed at the 32nd Summer World University Games in Germany, came back with three medals.

The team - made up of Gullu Aghalarzade, Leman Alimuradova, Darya Sorokina, Yelizaveta Luzan, and Kamilla Aliyeva - won two golds and one silver across different routines.

This marks the first-ever medal success for Azerbaijan’s rhythmic gymnastics group in team competitions at a Universiade.