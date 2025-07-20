Another 400 families to return to Azerbaijan's Khojaly by end of this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. A total of 327 families, consisting of 1,433 people, have returned to Khojaly district, the villages of Ballicha, Tezebina and Khanyurdu, said Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts at a meeting with the participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum in Khojaly, Trend reports.

According to him, another 400 families will return to Khojaly by the end of this year.

About 140 foreign guests from 52 countries are participating in the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, including representatives of more than 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, about 80 media structures, as well as other specialized organizations. The forum under the theme “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI” is being held from July 19 to 21, 2025.