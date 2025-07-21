Montenegro, Albania push for stronger regional tourism integration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Montenegro’s Minister of Tourism, Simonida Kordić, met with Albania’s Minister of Tourism and Environment, Mirela Kumbaro Furxhi, to discuss strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism, Trend reports citing the Montenegrin government website.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged information on current trends in the tourism sector in both countries, as well as on priorities and plans for further development. Special focus was placed on opportunities for cooperation on projects of mutual interest, particularly in the Prokletije region, with an emphasis on hiking tourism, as well as on joint activities related to Lake Skadar.

Kumbaro highlighted that a significant number of tourists visiting Albania also travel to Montenegro, and vice versa, which presents an opportunity to extend tourists' stay in the region. She added that Albanian travel agencies actively promote excursions to Montenegro, contributing to the joint promotion of both destinations.

Kordić referred to Montenegro’s chairmanship of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Commission for Europe, emphasizing that the countries of the region can also actively cooperate within UNWTO bodies.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of further diversifying the tourism offer, with a particular emphasis on cultural heritage and event tourism. They also stressed the need to resolve visa issues for distant markets, which would further encourage the growth of tourist arrivals in the region.

