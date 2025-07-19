Turkmenistan sets rules for registering integrated circuit topographies
The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan has approved new rules governing the registration of integrated circuit topographies. The system will be maintained by the national intellectual property body and aims to strengthen legal protection and transparency in microelectronics.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy