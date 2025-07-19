Uzbekistan’s Shurtan Gas Chemical complex reports robust market growth

Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex LLC has outperformed its sales targets in the first half of 2025, driven by strong demand across its core products. With significant growth in polyethylene granules, liquefied gas, and sulfur sales, the company continues to expand its market presence. Notably, new product listings and rising retail sales highlight its ongoing success in a competitive industry.

