ADB strengthens aid for green hydropower dev't in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

TASHKENT Uzbekistan July 21. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a $2 million regional technical assistance (TA) program aimed at supporting Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and other developing member countries (DMCs) in the early planning and development of large-scale sustainable hydropower projects, Trend reports.

These projects will be designed to be safe, climate-resilient, and compliant with ADB’s stringent environmental, social, and technical standards as well as international good practices.

The technical assistance will focus on countries with significant hydropower potential and existing project pipelines, including Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, in addition to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Its core objectives are to build technical, managerial, governance, and institutional capacities that enable DMCs to plan, design, and implement hydropower projects that address future energy needs while accounting for climate change impacts.

Large hydropower projects require comprehensive technical assessments, including hydrological, geotechnical, seismic, and environmental-social studies, which are often resource- and time-intensive. The TA will provide early-stage expert support to avoid costly project delays and environmental and social risks. This support includes technical screening, gap analysis, and the possible engagement of an independent dam safety panel of experts to ensure compliance with international standards.

The program also promotes innovative digital technologies for improved data collection, monitoring, forecasting, and climate resilience in hydropower design and operation. In addition, it aims to strengthen policy and regulatory frameworks for pumped storage hydropower (PSHP), which is increasingly important for integrating variable renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Capacity-building workshops tailored to country-specific needs will be conducted, with special attention to inclusive participation, including women stakeholders. These workshops will foster regional knowledge exchange and help identify legal or institutional barriers to sustainable hydropower development.

Aligned with ADB’s Energy Policy and the climate action goals of its Strategy 2030 Midterm Review, this assistance responds to the growing demand for renewable energy in Asia and the Pacific, where hydropower remains the largest source of clean electricity.

Funded on a grant basis by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR) and administered by ADB, this initiative aims to increase the readiness and sustainability of hydropower projects, ensuring they meet high standards and contribute significantly to regional clean energy goals.