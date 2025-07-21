Kazakhstan starts strategic rail project to ease Saryagash bottleneck
Kazakhstan has begun building a railway bridge across the Syr Darya as part of the 152-km Darbaza–Maktaaral line. The project aims to ease freight pressure on the Saryagash–Tashkent corridor and connect southern districts directly to the national network.
