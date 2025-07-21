0% commission on Visa payments with Yelo Mobile POS!

Modern customers are increasingly opting for cashless payments, and Yelo Bank helps entrepreneurs keep up with this trend. With the Yelo Mobile POS service, you can accept contactless payments using just your phone or tablet — no need for cash registers or traditional POS terminals.



Moreover, a special campaign is available for those who join the service before July 31: during this period, all payments accepted with Visa cards will be completely commission-free!



Additionally, every customer who joins the service receives a complimentary business card, with free cash withdrawals included.



Key benefits of Yelo Mobile POS:



✔️ Free to join, with no setup fees

✔️ No turnover or deposit requirements

✔️ Accept payments easily with any Android phone or tablet

✔️ Fast, convenient cashless payment experience for your customers

✔️ Transactions fully comply with Visa’s security standards



If you already have a current account with Yelo Bank, joining the service is simple and entirely online — no need to visit a branch.



Digitize your business today with Yelo Mobile POS and boost your earnings! For more information: https://bit.ly/40D7v56.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!