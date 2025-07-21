Karaganda sets pace in Kazakhstan’s industrial and innovation development

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Karaganda and Astana have emerged as leaders in Kazakhstan’s new index of industrial and innovative development, showing strong performance in productivity, investment, and high-tech exports. The data highlights growing regional disparities, with resource-heavy areas falling behind on modernization.

