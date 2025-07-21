Iran facilitates crude oil transport from Iraq to Afghanistan, deputy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ Crude oil from Iraq’s Kurdish autonomous region (also known as Iraqi Kurdistan) is currently being transported to Afghanistan through Iran, said Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Railways Company of Iran, Trend reports.

Speaking at a signing ceremony in Tehran regarding memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for the purchase and repair of passenger railcars, Zakeri noted that 100 tank wagons have already been added to the country’s railway network to support this transit operation.

The official also expressed hope that an additional 40-50 wagons will be incorporated into the rail system each month moving forward.

Iran Railways signed two memoranda with local companies on July 20 in Tehran to allocate 88.2 trillion rials (about $153 million) for the purchase of 130 new passenger wagons and the repair of 140 existing ones.

----

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur