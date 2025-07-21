Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Gas explosion destroys building in Northern Iran

Iran Materials 21 July 2025 04:16 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. A powerful gas explosion in the city of Rasht, located in Iran’s northern Gilan province, has led to the collapse of a two-story building, Trend reports.

According to Mashreq News, citing Shahram Momeni, head of the Rasht municipality's fire department, the explosion occurred on Bahonar Street and completely destroyed the structure, which housed a jewelry store, a foreign language school, and a gaming club.

“At least 18 people were injured in the incident,” Momeni said.

Rescue teams are continuing search and rescue operations to pull survivors from the rubble. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

