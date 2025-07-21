Bishkek hosts high-level talks between Kyrgyz and Mongolian presidents

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 21. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh held high-level talks in Bishkek today, marking a new phase in bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing President Japarov's office.

The meeting took place as part of Khurelsukh’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan, during which the two leaders reviewed key areas of political, economic, and cultural engagement.

During the discussions, both sides underscored their shared historical heritage, rooted in nomadic traditions and mutual respect for spiritual and cultural values. President Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia are united by centuries-old bonds that continue to shape their strategic partnership. He highlighted that the nations' common identity—reflected in symbols like the yurt, felt, and oral epics—has cultivated a unique foundation of trust in their interstate relations.

"Our modern dialogue is built on this solid cultural ground—open, equal, and mutually respectful," Japarov said. "Mongolia is a key foreign policy partner for Kyrgyzstan, and I believe this visit will catalyze a deeper political dialogue, broader trade and economic ties, and enriched cultural and humanitarian exchange."

President Khurelsukh, for his part, called the visit an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past 30 years since diplomatic ties were established in 1992. He emphasized Kyrgyzstan's importance as a strategic partner in Central Asia and a regional bridge, noting that bilateral relations have grown more dynamic in recent years, especially in trade and economic collaboration.

Khurelsukh welcomed the intensification of political dialogue and voiced confidence that the current state visit would yield new agreements to strengthen the legal framework of cooperation and expand joint efforts in agriculture, culture, and science.