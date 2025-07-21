Tajikistan expands agricultural exports to international markets

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 21. Tajikistan increased agricultural exports to over 90,000 tons in the first half of 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

A total of 90,280 tons of agricultural products were exported between January and June 2025, exceeding last year’s volume by 13,156 tons. Tajikistan’s agricultural goods were shipped to 26 countries, with 89 percent going to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the remaining 11 percent to non-CIS nations.

The Sughd region was the primary export hub, accounting for 80,000 tons of total outbound agricultural shipments. This was followed by the Khatlon region with 5,200 tons, the city of Tursunzade with 4,600 tons, Dushanbe with 189 tons, and the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region with 66 tons.

The increase reflects Tajikistan’s efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and expand its presence in foreign markets through improved logistics and trade partnerships.