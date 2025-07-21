Anglo Asian Mining reveals forecasts for copper production at Azerbaijan’s Demirli field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Anglo Asian Mining forecasts that Demirli field in Azerbaijan will produce approximately 4,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate during 2025, Trend reports via the company.

“From 2026 onwards, production is expected to increase to approximately 15,000 tonnes of copper per annum. The life of mine will be determined following the future development of the geological and mineral resource model,” said the company.

Reportedly, a full environmental and social impact assessment ("ESIA") has been completed for the Demirli project, further to initial environmental benchmark studies undertaken when the Demirli property was first awarded to the Company.

“In keeping with the Company's focus on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") management, Anglo Asian recently received its inaugural sustainability rating from Digbee Limited, an independent provider of ESG disclosure and benchmarking for the mining sector, which was announced on 24 June 2025,” said Anglo Asian Mining.

The company notes that there is significant potential for additional mineral resources at Demirli, with already known extensions to the current pit area, together with other nearby copper targets being identified for future evaluation. A regional exploration program will be carried out in due course.